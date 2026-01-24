Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG) and Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF) Financial Survey

Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) and Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fundamental Global and Addentax Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fundamental Global $13.26 million 0.28 -$1.15 million ($17.76) -0.16 Addentax Group $4.18 million 1.07 -$5.09 million ($0.59) -0.65

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Fundamental Global has higher revenue and earnings than Addentax Group. Addentax Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fundamental Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

3.1% of Fundamental Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Addentax Group shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of Fundamental Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Addentax Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fundamental Global and Addentax Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fundamental Global N/A -30.02% -14.24% Addentax Group -96.23% -18.12% -9.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fundamental Global and Addentax Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fundamental Global 0 0 0 0 0.00 Addentax Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility and Risk

Fundamental Global has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Addentax Group has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Addentax Group beats Fundamental Global on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fundamental Global

Fundamental Global Inc. engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and changed its name to FG Group Holdings Inc. in December 2022. Fundamental Global Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

About Addentax Group

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services. It also offers shop subleasing and property management services for garment wholesalers and retailers in the garment market. In addition, the company engages in the building decoration designing business. Addentax Group Corp. is based in Shenzhen, China.

