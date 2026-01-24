Sanctum Infinity Self Reported Market Cap Hits $301.69 Million (INF)

Sanctum Infinity (INF) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Sanctum Infinity token can now be purchased for $176.82 or 0.00198246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sanctum Infinity has a market capitalization of $301.69 million and approximately $244.73 thousand worth of Sanctum Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sanctum Infinity has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sanctum Infinity

Sanctum Infinity’s total supply is 1,706,145 tokens. Sanctum Infinity’s official Twitter account is @sanctumso. Sanctum Infinity’s official website is app.sanctum.so/infinity. Sanctum Infinity’s official message board is medium.com/@soceanfinance.

Sanctum Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanctum Infinity (INF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Sanctum Infinity has a current supply of 1,706,032.86658946. The last known price of Sanctum Infinity is 177.59788651 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $485,314.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.sanctum.so/infinity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sanctum Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sanctum Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sanctum Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

