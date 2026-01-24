iExec RLC (RLC) Price Reaches $0.60

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $48.83 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00000676 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00001715 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00011075 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00003895 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Request (REQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,784 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is www.iex.ec/blog. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.98684549. The last known price of iExec RLC is 0.61144474 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $3,206,953.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

