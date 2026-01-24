Crypto Snack Self Reported Market Cap Hits $910.38 Thousand (SNACK)

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. Crypto Snack has a market capitalization of $910.38 thousand and approximately $11.47 thousand worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Snack token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypto Snack has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto Snack Token Profile

Crypto Snack’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,548,800 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official website is cryptosnack.com. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Snack’s official message board is linktr.ee/crypto.snack.

Buying and Selling Crypto Snack

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Snack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Snack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Snack using one of the exchanges listed above.

