Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BNP Paribas Exane from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PLD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, December 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $119.00 target price on Prologis in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Prologis from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,134,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.38 and a 200-day moving average of $119.18. The company has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.40. Prologis has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $134.94.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.44. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 37.86%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 117.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total value of $79,239.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,340.80. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 16.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 587,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 83,966 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 100,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after buying an additional 25,133 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 165,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after buying an additional 49,604 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $875,000. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,186,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Prologis

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and strong leasing — Prologis reported Q4 results with revenue above expectations and management highlighted robust warehouse leasing, supporting near-term cash flow and rent-roll momentum. Article Title

Q4 revenue beat and strong leasing — Prologis reported Q4 results with revenue above expectations and management highlighted robust warehouse leasing, supporting near-term cash flow and rent-roll momentum. Positive Sentiment: Record lease signings in 2025 — Management said lease activity hit record levels last year, which underpins rent growth prospects and occupancy stability going into 2026. Article Title

Record lease signings in 2025 — Management said lease activity hit record levels last year, which underpins rent growth prospects and occupancy stability going into 2026. Positive Sentiment: U.S. warehouse market expected to tighten through 2026 — Prologis forecasts tighter fundamentals, a tailwind for future rent growth and valuations of logistics assets. Article Title

U.S. warehouse market expected to tighten through 2026 — Prologis forecasts tighter fundamentals, a tailwind for future rent growth and valuations of logistics assets. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raising forecasts and price targets — Multiple firms (Argus, Truist, Wells Fargo and others) increased price targets or ratings after results, reflecting improved outlook for leasing and earnings. These upgrades help support investor sentiment. Article Title

Analysts raising forecasts and price targets — Multiple firms (Argus, Truist, Wells Fargo and others) increased price targets or ratings after results, reflecting improved outlook for leasing and earnings. These upgrades help support investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 EPS roughly in line with estimates — EPS met consensus while revenue beat; that combination leaves valuation moves tied to forward guidance and leasing trends rather than an EPS surprise. Article Title

Q4 EPS roughly in line with estimates — EPS met consensus while revenue beat; that combination leaves valuation moves tied to forward guidance and leasing trends rather than an EPS surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call highlighted a durable growth pipeline — Management emphasized development and power/data center pipeline, important for long-term growth but subject to execution and capex cycles. Article Title

Earnings call highlighted a durable growth pipeline — Management emphasized development and power/data center pipeline, important for long-term growth but subject to execution and capex cycles. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst signals — Evercore ISI raised its target modestly but kept an “in-line” rating (target below some newer marks), which implies limited upside from current levels and introduces some analyst divergence. Article Title

About Prologis

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

