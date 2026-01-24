Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BNP Paribas Exane from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PLD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, December 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $119.00 target price on Prologis in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Prologis from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.
Prologis Price Performance
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.44. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 37.86%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Prologis Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 117.78%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total value of $79,239.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,340.80. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Prologis
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 16.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 587,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 83,966 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 100,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after buying an additional 25,133 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 165,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after buying an additional 49,604 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $875,000. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,186,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting Prologis
Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and strong leasing — Prologis reported Q4 results with revenue above expectations and management highlighted robust warehouse leasing, supporting near-term cash flow and rent-roll momentum. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Record lease signings in 2025 — Management said lease activity hit record levels last year, which underpins rent growth prospects and occupancy stability going into 2026. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. warehouse market expected to tighten through 2026 — Prologis forecasts tighter fundamentals, a tailwind for future rent growth and valuations of logistics assets. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts raising forecasts and price targets — Multiple firms (Argus, Truist, Wells Fargo and others) increased price targets or ratings after results, reflecting improved outlook for leasing and earnings. These upgrades help support investor sentiment. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 EPS roughly in line with estimates — EPS met consensus while revenue beat; that combination leaves valuation moves tied to forward guidance and leasing trends rather than an EPS surprise. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call highlighted a durable growth pipeline — Management emphasized development and power/data center pipeline, important for long-term growth but subject to execution and capex cycles. Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst signals — Evercore ISI raised its target modestly but kept an “in-line” rating (target below some newer marks), which implies limited upside from current levels and introduces some analyst divergence. Article Title
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.
With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.
