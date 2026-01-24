iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stake Decreased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 265,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $177,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,488,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,172,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,553,830,000 after buying an additional 4,378,977 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,229,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,802,591,000 after buying an additional 398,230 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,375,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,567,000 after buying an additional 105,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,955,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,001,639,000 after buying an additional 4,301,015 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $692.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $685.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $666.48. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $699.17. The stock has a market cap of $761.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

