Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,411,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 354% from the previous session’s volume of 530,702 shares.The stock last traded at $40.94 and had previously closed at $40.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISNPY. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “moderate buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intesa Sanpaolo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISNPY

Intesa Sanpaolo Trading Down 0.6%

Intesa Sanpaolo Dividend Announcement

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $118.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.9325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 445.0%. Intesa Sanpaolo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

(Get Free Report)

Intesa Sanpaolo is an Italian banking group formed in 2007 through the merger of Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. The group is one of Italy’s largest financial institutions, serving a wide range of clients from individual retail customers to large corporations and institutional investors. Its long heritage traces to several regional banks and savings institutions that became part of the consolidated group, giving it a prominent role in the Italian financial system.

The company operates across multiple business lines, including retail banking (current accounts, deposits, mortgages and consumer loans), corporate and investment banking (cash management, lending, capital markets and advisory), private banking and wealth management, asset management and insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.