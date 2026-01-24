NetMind Token Price Reaches $0.0928 on Top Exchanges (NMT)

NetMind Token (NMT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. One NetMind Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0928 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NetMind Token has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. NetMind Token has a market cap of $5.27 million and $448.51 thousand worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89,410.68 or 1.00025858 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89,252.97 or 0.99849421 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NetMind Token Profile

NetMind Token was first traded on April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 143,810,482 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,766,177 tokens. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. NetMind Token’s official website is power.netmind.ai. The official message board for NetMind Token is netmind.ai/blog.

Buying and Selling NetMind Token

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 143,810,482.2 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 0.09363986 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $463,890.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using US dollars.

