Bitcoin Private Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910.56 thousand and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.89 or 0.00414925 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00011057 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

