PFG Investments LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

PFG Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,917 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,877,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,777,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,724,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,161,774,000 after purchasing an additional 526,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,375,545,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,786,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,896,000 after buying an additional 340,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,414,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,139,467,000 after buying an additional 408,198 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. UBS Group set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. HSBC lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $12,178,697.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 162,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,651,569.63. The trade was a 47.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 10,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $920,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,655. The trade was a 40.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $84.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $176.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

