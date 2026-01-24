MagnetGold (MTG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $288.48

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $5.06 million and $288.48 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

