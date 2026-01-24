Central Bancompany (NASDAQ:CBC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Central Bancompany (NASDAQ:CBC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.21 and last traded at $25.03, with a volume of 52970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Central Bancompany to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Central Bancompany in a report on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Central Bancompany to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Central Bancompany Stock Down 2.8%
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Bancompany
About Central Bancompany
Central Bancompany (NASDAQ: CBC) is a bank holding company that provides a range of banking and financial services through its subsidiary banks and nonbank affiliates. Headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri, the company offers traditional deposit and lending products to individuals and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, and mortgage origination and servicing. Its operations emphasize relationship banking for local and regional customers.
In addition to core banking activities, Central Bancompany offers treasury and cash management services, online and mobile banking, and wealth management and trust services designed to support personal and business financial planning.
Further Reading
