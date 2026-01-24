Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc. (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.7984, but opened at $0.8579. Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 10,578 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARGGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global plc is the holding company for Aston Martin Lagonda, a British manufacturer specializing in luxury performance automobiles. The company designs, engineers and assembles a portfolio of high-end sports cars, grand tourers and luxury SUVs. Its product range includes long-standing model lines such as the DB series and Vantage, as well as the DBX SUV, and a limited number of flagship hypercars including the Valkyrie and Valhalla. Under its Lagonda marque, the company is also developing all-electric luxury vehicles aimed at the ultra-premium segment.

Manufacturing and R&D are centered at its headquarters in Gaydon, Warwickshire, England, where the company integrates bespoke craftsmanship with advanced technologies.

