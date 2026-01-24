UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases 24,195 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,107 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,195 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.1% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $183,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2,062.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,227,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,595,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800,546 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,172 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 9,653 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 129,398 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $13,971,282.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 151,999 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,756.98. This trade represents a 24.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. The trade was a 50.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 111,588 shares of company stock valued at $26,108,046 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle News Summary

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Oracle from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Oracle from $355.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $177.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $508.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.52. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.