Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.00 and last traded at $47.6910, with a volume of 39106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.33.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 1.0%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 48,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4,675.9% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 126,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 23,502 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 242.6% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

