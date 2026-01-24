Trek Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Trek Financial LLC cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,131 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 30,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,919,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 854,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,614,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Financial Group LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 32.0% during the third quarter. Birch Financial Group LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.56.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of PM traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.06. 5,035,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,342,027. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.53 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $269.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.40.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%.Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.