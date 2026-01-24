Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $200.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $240.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $225.00 target price on ServiceNow and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.24.

NYSE:NOW traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.09. 16,578,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,823,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.50 and its 200-day moving average is $173.31. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $123.78 and a 12-month high of $239.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,525 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $249,352.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $442,294.55. The trade was a 36.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $352,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,393,800. The trade was a 3.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,585. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

