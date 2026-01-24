Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $200.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $240.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.27% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $225.00 target price on ServiceNow and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.24.
ServiceNow Trading Up 3.5%
Insider Transactions at ServiceNow
In other news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,525 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $249,352.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $442,294.55. The trade was a 36.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $352,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,393,800. The trade was a 3.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,585. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ServiceNow News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:
- Positive Sentiment: ServiceNow announced a strategic tie-up with OpenAI to run agentic AI across enterprise workflows — a clear signal that ServiceNow is embedding advanced generative AI into its platform, which supports upside to future product adoption and revenue if enterprise customers deploy these agents. ServiceNow Taps OpenAI to Run Agentic AI Across Enterprise Workflows
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlights ServiceNow positioning itself as the “control layer” for enterprise AI execution — framing the company as essential infrastructure for deploying and orchestrating AI at scale, which supports a longer-term revenue narrative. ServiceNow positions itself as the control layer for enterprise AI execution
- Positive Sentiment: ServiceNow expanded partner and channel programs (Build, global partner enhancements, channel AI emphasis) to accelerate AI-agent innovation and go-to-market — these moves can boost ecosystem-led sales and faster customer implementations. ServiceNow Beefs Up Channel Program With AI Emphasis
- Positive Sentiment: Partner wins and integrations (Action1 CMDB sync/patch management; CoreX SPM play) show continued partner traction that can drive incremental deployments. These tactical collaborations support near-term customer momentum. Action1 Partners with ServiceNow to Deliver Real-Time CMDB Synchronization and Autonomous Patch Management
- Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a $200 target, reiterating bullish views on traction (Now Assist, AI features) — supportive analyst backing that can attract buyers. ServiceNow continues to see strong traction with Now Assist says BTIG
- Neutral Sentiment: Market/press notes and attention pieces explain the intraday move and provide context on volume and recent price action — useful for sentiment but not new fundamental data. ServiceNow (NOW) Stock Is Up, What You Need To Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks pieces summarize Wall Street estimates and the range of analyst views ahead of/after Q4 — these previews set expectations but outcomes will hinge on the actual quarterly report. Curious about ServiceNow (NOW) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Negative Sentiment: Jefferies cut its price target from $230 to $175 (still a buy) — the lower target reduces some upside expectations and reflects more conservative near-term assumptions. Jefferies price target cut
- Negative Sentiment: Citigroup also trimmed its target (from $250.60 to $235) while keeping a buy — multiple target cuts suggest analysts are reassessing near-term growth or margin assumptions. Citigroup price target cut
- Negative Sentiment: Mizuho lowered expectations for NOW — another cautionary datapoint that may pressure sentiment until ServiceNow reports definitive quarterly results. Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for ServiceNow
ServiceNow Company Profile
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.
The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.
Further Reading
