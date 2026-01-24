Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Raised to $365.00 at Rothschild & Co Redburn

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $335.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Argus upgraded Rockwell Automation to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $329.00 to $448.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.12.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $7.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $417.75. 726,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,817. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $399.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.52. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $429.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 32.69%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 1,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $682,697.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,132. The trade was a 12.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.07, for a total value of $410,111.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,863.47. This represents a 14.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,053 shares of company stock worth $34,718,919. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 468.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 48.7% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

