Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Moffett Nathanson

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.39% from the stock’s previous close.

LYV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.55.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $8.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,516,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,276. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.16. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $112.88 and a 12 month high of $175.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.58, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.81). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 97.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Third View Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $2,080,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,195,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,355,000 after purchasing an additional 123,800 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company’s core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry’s largest ticketing platforms.

