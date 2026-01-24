Avalanche (AVAX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $209.01 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.22 billion and $209.01 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $12.10 or 0.00013538 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000104 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00003931 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00001681 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00002647 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000134 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000095 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000476 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 462,924,728 coins and its circulating supply is 431,255,628 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.
