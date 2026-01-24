Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,729,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $77,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $2,228,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,355,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,139,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310,560 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,422,000. State Street Corp raised its position in AT&T by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,070,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,291,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404,376 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 59.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,493,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,596 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital set a $29.00 target price on AT&T in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Arete Research set a $20.00 price objective on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Williams Trading set a $33.00 target price on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

