Oxbow Advisors LLC Buys 20,800 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $9,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 263,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,389,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 60,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 40,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of AMLP traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $49.25. 1,814,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,002. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $43.75 and a 52-week high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class. The Index is comprised of 25 energy infrastructure MLPs. The fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which comprise the Index (or depositary receipts based on such securities).

