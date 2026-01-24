Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $7.93 Million Holdings in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,081 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $2,156,939,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Progressive by 32.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,972,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,928,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,516,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,548,217,000 after acquiring an additional 493,332 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,057,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 154.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 673,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,769,000 after acquiring an additional 408,779 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $206.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.28. The firm has a market cap of $120.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Progressive Corporation has a 1-year low of $198.50 and a 1-year high of $292.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.19%.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $336,973.15. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 39,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,573.10. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.80, for a total value of $302,131.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,924,379.20. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,788 shares of company stock worth $3,018,961. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Progressive from $305.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $301.38 to $300.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Progressive from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $268.00 to $261.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.39.

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

