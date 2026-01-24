Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) Trading Down 12.1% Over Last Week

Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Peanut the Squirrel token can currently be purchased for about $0.0741 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. Peanut the Squirrel has a market cap of $74.06 million and approximately $16.95 million worth of Peanut the Squirrel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Peanut the Squirrel has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89,410.68 or 1.00025858 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,252.97 or 0.99849421 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Peanut the Squirrel

Peanut the Squirrel’s launch date was October 31st, 2024. Peanut the Squirrel’s total supply is 999,842,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,851,448 tokens. The official website for Peanut the Squirrel is www.pnutsol.com. Peanut the Squirrel’s official Twitter account is @pnutsolana.

Peanut the Squirrel Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Peanut the Squirrel has a current supply of 999,842,589.585556. The last known price of Peanut the Squirrel is 0.07306107 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 340 active market(s) with $14,101,791.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pnutsol.com/.”

