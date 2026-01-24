Opus Capital Group LLC Has $46.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 773,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $46,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alteri Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Hill LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sachem Hill LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 22,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,655,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,742,496. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $60.57.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

