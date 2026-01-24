Trek Financial LLC Buys 6,576 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Trek Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,380,000 after buying an additional 920,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,521,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,673,000 after buying an additional 683,467 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,223,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,909,000 after purchasing an additional 675,862 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,604,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,818,000 after acquiring an additional 430,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,285,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,266,000 after buying an additional 120,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Melius Research set a $148.00 target price on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $113.57. 3,410,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,246,934. The company has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $68.03 and a one year high of $124.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.49.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 13.95%.The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 32,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total value of $3,625,909.20. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 66,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,496. This represents a 32.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi?industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building?related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air?conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

