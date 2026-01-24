Trek Financial LLC Buys Shares of 869,250 Vizsla Silver Corp. $VZLA

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 869,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 1,165.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,932,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,887 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Vizsla Silver during the second quarter worth $1,546,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vizsla Silver by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 334,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 29,099 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its stake in Vizsla Silver by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 250,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 58,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZLA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,530,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,190,581. Vizsla Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Several brokerages recently commented on VZLA. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Vizsla Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vizsla Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Vizsla Silver Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on high-grade silver projects in Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of properties in the Panuco District of Sinaloa, where it is advancing its flagship Panuco Project, among several other exploration targets. These assets cover prolific epithermal vein systems that have historically produced significant silver and base metals.

The Panuco Project encompasses multiple mineralized zones over a 17,000-hectare land package, where ongoing drilling campaigns have reported consistent high-grade silver intercepts.

