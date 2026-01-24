Trek Financial LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Karman Holdings Inc. $KRMN

Trek Financial LLC decreased its position in Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,522 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Karman were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRMN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Karman by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,770,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,790 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karman by 285.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,336,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,497,000 after buying an additional 989,608 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,790,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Karman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,371,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Karman by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 860,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,335,000 after acquiring an additional 411,394 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRMN. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Karman in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Karman in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Karman in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Karman from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $118.00 target price on shares of Karman in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

In related news, insider Stephanie Sawhill sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $3,963,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 504,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,280,750.27. This represents a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Willis sold 115,000 shares of Karman stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total value of $6,742,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 859,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,404,738.67. This represents a 11.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 251,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,419,170 over the last 90 days.

Shares of KRMN traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.10. 1,866,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,686. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.56. Karman Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $116.90. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 432.41.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Karman had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $121.79 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis.

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives. We estimate that no single program accounted for more than 10% of sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 or the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, with revenue from over 100 active programs supporting current production and next-generation space, missile, hypersonic, and defense applications.

