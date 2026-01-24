Saitama (SAITAMA) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, Saitama has traded flat against the US dollar. One Saitama coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Saitama has a market cap of $7.38 million and $10.00 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Saitama Profile

Saitama is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,710,298,440 coins and its circulating supply is 44,701,355,157 coins. Saitama’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/saitachain. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Saitama is saitachain.com. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/saitachaincoin.

Saitama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 44,710,298,439.59092177 with 44,701,355,157.07475214 in circulation. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00016505 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://saitachain.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saitama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

