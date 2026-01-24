Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,335,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 740,115 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $251,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 697,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,640,000 after acquiring an additional 28,040 shares during the period. Birch Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Financial Group LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 133.3% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 10,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $920,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,655. This trade represents a 40.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $12,178,697.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 162,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,651,569.63. This trade represents a 47.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $84.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.57. The firm has a market cap of $176.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.94.

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

