Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,470 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $57,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,980,700,000. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $317,751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,803,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,331,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,457,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $426,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,086 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $399.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.87. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $412.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teyin M. Liu acquired 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $337.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,911,752.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,910 shares in the company, valued at $8,737,370.20. This represents a 81.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $1,318,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,614.57. The trade was a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 287,500 shares of company stock valued at $65,892,908 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

