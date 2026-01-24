Modera Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,673 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $20,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 487,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 73,906 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,924,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,688,000 after purchasing an additional 142,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4,829.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAE stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $35.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.