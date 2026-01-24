iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $100.10 and last traded at $99.9990, with a volume of 19703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.39.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.63 and its 200 day moving average is $91.14.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 266.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the second quarter worth about $153,151,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,179,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 396,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,397,000 after buying an additional 23,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 166.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 30,420 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

