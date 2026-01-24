iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $100.10 and last traded at $99.9990, with a volume of 19703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.39.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.63 and its 200 day moving average is $91.14.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 266.0%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
