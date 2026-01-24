iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,574 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $22,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 93,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 130,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 31,324 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.7% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,365,000. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 171.2% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 71,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 44,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

MUB stock opened at $107.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.18 and a 200-day moving average of $106.10. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $107.85.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

