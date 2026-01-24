NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.32 and last traded at C$3.30, with a volume of 358770 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.09.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Stock Up 1.5%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.79. The company has a market cap of C$992.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 65.21, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resources company, engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NorthIsle Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthIsle Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.