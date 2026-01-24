iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.64 and last traded at $95.5240, with a volume of 17824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.09.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5%

The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IWX. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market. The Value Index is a subset of the Russell Top 200 Index and measures the performance of equity securities of Russell Top 200 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

