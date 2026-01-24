Modera Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,241,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,298 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $100,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $97,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $48.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average of $44.96. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $49.22.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

