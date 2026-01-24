Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Acquires New Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 243,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,622,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.5% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 424.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.04.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

