Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 25,017 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,017 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $14,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. First Financial Group Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Group Corp now owns 136,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 15,029 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 289.5% during the third quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 289,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 214,805 shares during the period. XY Planning Network Inc. increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 137,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 36,808 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,020,000. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 260,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 30,869 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $34.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.51.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

