Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Johnson Matthey PLC (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.86 and last traded at $63.56, with a volume of 291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.21.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JMPLY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Johnson Matthey to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Johnson Matthey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 394.0%.

Johnson Matthey plc is a UK-based specialty chemicals and sustainable technologies company with a history dating back to 1817. As a public limited company headquartered in London, it has built a global reputation for expertise in platinum group metals (PGMs) and advanced catalytic materials. The company has evolved from its origins in precious metals refining into diversified segments focused on environmental and energy solutions.

The company’s principal business activities encompass the development and manufacture of emission control catalysts for the automotive and industrial sectors, alongside process technologies for chemical production and refining.

