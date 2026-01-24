Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 637,633 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.2% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $179,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Oracle by 7.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,093,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,113,526,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 626.1% during the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.2% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,937 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.46.

In related news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $437,064.03. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,588 shares of company stock worth $26,108,046. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $177.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

