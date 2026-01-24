Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,188,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,642 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 1.0% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $86,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Edge Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 114,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 71,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,089,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $75.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.28 and a 200 day moving average of $72.14. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $75.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

