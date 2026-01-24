VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF $NLR is Rockport Wealth LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Rockport Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,502 shares during the period. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Rockport Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rockport Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF were worth $19,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $551,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the third quarter worth $253,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF alerts:

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:NLR opened at $152.79 on Friday. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $168.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.42 and a 200-day moving average of $130.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.75.

About VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.