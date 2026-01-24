Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (SEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 26th

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, January 22nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 141.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 26th.

Spheria Emerging Companies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $142.91 million, a P/E ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Spheria Emerging Companies alerts:

Spheria Emerging Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with access to a managed portfolio of Australian small-cap securities, as well as New Zealand small and micro-cap companies portfolio. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Spheria Emerging Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spheria Emerging Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.