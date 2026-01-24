Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.
Standex International has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Standex International has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Standex International to earn $9.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.
Standex International Stock Down 2.3%
Shares of SXI opened at $242.14 on Friday. Standex International has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $253.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 1.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on SXI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Standex International from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.00.
Standex International Company Profile
Standex International Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in food service equipment, engineered components, and industrial products. Operating across multiple markets, the company designs and produces commercial cooking and warming solutions, precision-engraved nameplates and decorative products, fluid power hydraulics, and magnetics-based electronics. These offerings serve a broad array of end markets, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer appliances.
With business organized into key segments—Food Service Equipment, Engraving & Decorating, Hydraulics, Industrial Electronics, and Technical Graphical Solutions—Standex delivers a combination of proprietary technology, automated manufacturing processes, and custom engineering services.
