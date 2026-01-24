Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Standex International has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Standex International has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Standex International to earn $9.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Standex International Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of SXI opened at $242.14 on Friday. Standex International has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $253.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. Standex International had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $217.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Standex International will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SXI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Standex International from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in food service equipment, engineered components, and industrial products. Operating across multiple markets, the company designs and produces commercial cooking and warming solutions, precision-engraved nameplates and decorative products, fluid power hydraulics, and magnetics-based electronics. These offerings serve a broad array of end markets, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer appliances.

With business organized into key segments—Food Service Equipment, Engraving & Decorating, Hydraulics, Industrial Electronics, and Technical Graphical Solutions—Standex delivers a combination of proprietary technology, automated manufacturing processes, and custom engineering services.

