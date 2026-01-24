Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 25,080 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 713,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,080 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $131,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 151,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,992,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,218,000 after acquiring an additional 777,619 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,068,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,920,862,000 after purchasing an additional 443,738 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,447,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,816,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,098.51. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,676.70. Following the sale, the director owned 14,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,723.21. The trade was a 40.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $193.31 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.08. The firm has a market cap of $175.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 103.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 target price on Texas Instruments and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.12.

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

