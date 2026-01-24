Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 666.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Henry L. Charlton sold 13,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,480. This represents a 81.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,714 shares of company stock worth $31,617,799. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $523.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $562.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.79. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $609.08.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $575.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $714.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 9th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.57.

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

