First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR Shares Bought by Rockport Wealth LLC

Rockport Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,323 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Rockport Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rockport Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $20,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $70.81 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $78.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.04.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.2084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

