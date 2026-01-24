Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,506 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF $JPUS

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF worth $33,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,261,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 146.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 213,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 41,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:JPUS opened at $128.79 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $101.63 and a twelve month high of $129.74. The stock has a market cap of $399.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.10.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors. JPUS was launched on Sep 29, 2015 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.