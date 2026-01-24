Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 133,954 KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 133,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $17,407,000. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up about 0.4% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,530,419,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 454.1% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,381,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,760,000 after buying an additional 1,132,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,656,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,803,135,000 after buying an additional 1,099,263 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,847,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,640,275,000 after buying an additional 765,457 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 166.1% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 986,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,197,000 after acquiring an additional 615,591 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KKR. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $176.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $169.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $121.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.65. The company has a market capitalization of $108.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.99. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 13.84%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

